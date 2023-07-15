Joke of the Day for July 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day will have you swimming in laughs. Here's a funny one to make you chuckle.

Answer: Because despite being in schools, they're always below sea level.

Question: Why do fish have the worst grades?

