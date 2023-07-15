Joke of the Day for July 15, 2023: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do fish have the worst grades?

Answer: Because despite being in schools, they're always below sea level.

Today's Joke of the Day is swimming in fun!  © Unsplash/Maksym Sirman

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Maksym Sirman

