Joke of the Day for July 15, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day will have you swimming in laughs. Here's a funny one to make you chuckle.
Question: Why do fish have the worst grades?
Answer: Because despite being in schools, they're always below sea level.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Maksym Sirman