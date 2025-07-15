Joke of the Day for July 15, 2025: An quick joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a simple silly! Here's a funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why did the baker put the cake in the freezer?
She wanted to ice it.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sunny Nguyen