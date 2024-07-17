Joke of the Day for July 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Ring ring! Today's Joke of the Day is calling up the laughs. Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: How did the telephone propose to his girlfriend?
Answer: He gave her a ring.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alan Bowman