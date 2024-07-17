Joke of the Day for July 17, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Ring ring! Today's Joke of the Day is calling up the laughs. Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: How did the telephone propose to his girlfriend?

Answer: He gave her a ring.

Joke of the Day for July 17, 2024.
