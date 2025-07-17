Joke of the Day for July 17, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is farming the funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why didn’t the farmer's son study agriculture?
Because he wanted to go into a different field.
Cover photo: Unsplash/erkx