Joke of the Day for July 19, 2025: A funny cat joke for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Why did the vet prescribe birth-control pills for cats?
It was part of an anti-litter campaign.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Slava Taukachou