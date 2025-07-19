Joke of the Day for July 19, 2025: A funny cat joke for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.

Joke of the Day

Why did the vet prescribe birth-control pills for cats?

It was part of an anti-litter campaign.

Joke of the Day for July 19, 2025.  © Unsplash/Slava Taukachou

