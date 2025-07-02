Joke of the Day for July 2, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one seeing with 20/20 with funny.

Why did the teacher have to go to the eye doctor?

Joke of the Night for June 27, 2025: A coffee joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for June 28, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday

Joke of the Night for June 28, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday

Joke of the Day for June 29, 2025: An egg-cellent joke for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for June 29, 2025: A simple joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for June 30, 2025: A joke to give your laughs liftoff

Joke of the Day for July 1, 2025: A joke to make you smile

Joke of the Night for July 1, 2025: A joke sailing with silly

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

