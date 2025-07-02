Joke of the Day for July 2, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's one seeing with 20/20 with funny.
Joke of the Day
Why did the teacher have to go to the eye doctor?
She was missing a pupil.
