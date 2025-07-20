Joke of the Day for July 20, 2025: A funny joke for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Sunday Funday! Here's one leaping with laughs to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What did the frog order for lunch?
A burger and a diet croak.
