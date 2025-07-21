Joke of the Day for July 21, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to start your week with a smile. Here's a doggy funny for ya, partner!
What did the cowboy say when his dog ran away?
"Doggone it!"
