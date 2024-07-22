Joke of the Day for July 22, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is strumming the sillies. Here's a funny to kick off your week with a laugh!
Joke of the Day
Question: What's a guitar player's favorite Italian food?
Answer: Strum-boli.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jacek Dylag