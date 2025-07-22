Joke of the Day for July 22, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on
Woof! Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to make you howl with laughter. Here's a doggy funny for ya.
Joke of the Day
Where's the worst place for dogs to go shopping?
Flea markets.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hannah Lim