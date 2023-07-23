Joke of the Day for July 23, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day will get your Sunday Funday stated right. Here's a taste of laughter to gulp down the funnies.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the grape say when it got stepped on?
Answer: It made a little wine.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
