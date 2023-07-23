Joke of the Day for July 23, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day will get your Sunday Funday stated right. Here's a taste of laughter to gulp down the funnies.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the grape say when it got stepped on?

Answer: It made a little wine.

Today's Joke of the Day is pairing some wine with your funny!
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

