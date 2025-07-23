Joke of the Day for July 23, 2025: A joke to make you smile

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some legal laughs. Here's a funny to make you smile.

What type of animals are on legal documents?

Seals.

