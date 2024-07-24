Joke of the Day for July 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is flying high with the funnies. Here's a silly to make you laugh!

Question: Why did the kid throw a stick of butter out the window?

Joke of the Day for July 20, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for July 20, 2024: The best jokes to laugh Caturday away

Joke of the Day for July 21, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for July 21, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for July 22, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for July 22, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Joke of the Day for July 23, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for July 23, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

