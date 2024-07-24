Joke of the Day for July 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is flying high with the funnies. Here's a silly to make you laugh!

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the kid throw a stick of butter out the window?

Answer: To see a butterfly.

Joke of the Day for July 24, 2024.
Joke of the Day for July 24, 2024.  © unsplash/Aaron Burden

Check out more jokes here:

Cover photo: unsplash/Aaron Burden

