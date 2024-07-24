Joke of the Day for July 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is flying high with the funnies. Here's a silly to make you laugh!
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the kid throw a stick of butter out the window?
Answer: To see a butterfly.
