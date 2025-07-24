Joke of the Day for July 24, 2025: A dog joke to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is doggone funny! Here's a silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Did you hear about the dog who was floating in the ocean?
He was a good bouy.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ameya Sawant