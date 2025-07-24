Joke of the Day for July 24, 2025: A dog joke to make you laugh

Today's Joke of the Day is doggone funny! Here's a silly to make you smile.

Did you hear about the dog who was floating in the ocean?

Joke of the Day for July 20, 2025: A funny joke for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for July 20, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for July 21, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for July 21, 2025: An animal joke to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for July 22, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for July 22, 2025: A chicken joke to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for July 23, 2025: A joke to make you smile

Joke of the Night for July 23, 2025: A Winnie the Pooh funny to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

