Joke of the Day for July 24, 2025: A dog joke to make you laugh

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is doggone funny! Here's a silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Did you hear about the dog who was floating in the ocean?

He was a good bouy.

Joke of the Day for July 24, 2025.
Joke of the Day for July 24, 2025.  © Unsplash/Ameya Sawant

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for July 23, 2025: A Winnie the Pooh funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for July 23, 2025: A Winnie the Pooh funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day for July 23, 2025: A joke to make you smile Joke of the Day for July 23, 2025: A joke to make you smile
Joke of the Night for July 22, 2025: A chicken joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for July 22, 2025: A chicken joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for July 22, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for July 22, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for July 21, 2025: An animal joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for July 21, 2025: An animal joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for July 21, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for July 21, 2025: A dog joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for July 20, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for July 20, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for July 20, 2025: A funny joke for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for July 20, 2025: A funny joke for Sunday Funday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Ameya Sawant

More on Joke of the Day: