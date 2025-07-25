Joke of the Day for July 25, 2025: A pet joke to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal cuteness! Here's a silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Why should you check in on your pets at home?

If you leave them alone too long, they'll be furryous.

