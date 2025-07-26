Joke of the Day for July 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Why are cats so good in orchestras?

They make talents meowsicians.

Joke of the Day for July 26, 2025.
Joke of the Day for July 26, 2025.  © Unsplash/Ансплэш Степана

