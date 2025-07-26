Joke of the Day for July 26, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why are cats so good in orchestras?
They make talents meowsicians.
