Joke of the Day for July 27, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's a big cat-astic one to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the lion say to his friends before they ate dinner?
Answer: "Let us prey."
