Joke of the Day for July 27, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for July 27, 2024

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's a big cat-astic one to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the lion say to his friends before they ate dinner?

Answer: "Let us prey."

Joke of the Day for July 27, 2024.
Joke of the Day for July 27, 2024.

