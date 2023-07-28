Joke of the Day for July 28, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Buzz buzz! Today's Joke of the Day is a dose of sweet and silly. Here's a joke that will make your laughter stick.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why are bees' hair always sticky?

Answer: Because all they have are honeycombs.

Today's Joke of the Day is sweet like honey!
Today's Joke of the Day is sweet like honey!  © Unsplash/Jonas Hensel

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for July 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 25, 2023: Get your funny on for Christmas in July
Joke of the Day for July 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 23, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 22, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 21, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 20, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonas Hensel

More on Joke of the Day: