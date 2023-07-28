Joke of the Day for July 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Buzz buzz! Today's Joke of the Day is a dose of sweet and silly. Here's a joke that will make your laughter stick.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why are bees' hair always sticky?
Answer: Because all they have are honeycombs.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jonas Hensel