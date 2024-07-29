Joke of the Day for July 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a fast food funny to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What was the frog's order at McDonald's?

Answer: French flies and Diet Croak.

Joke of the Day for July 29, 2024.
