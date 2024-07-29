Joke of the Day for July 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! Here's a fast food funny to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What was the frog's order at McDonald's?
Answer: French flies and Diet Croak.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
