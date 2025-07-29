Joke of the Day for July 29, 2025: A dinosaur joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a giant-sized funny! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What are prehistoric sleepovers called?
Dino-snores.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Lucas George Wendt