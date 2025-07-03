Joke of the Day for July 3, 2025: A silly joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to play up the funnies! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why shouldn't you stay at a hotel called "The Fiddle"?
It's a vile inn.
