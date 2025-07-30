Joke of the Day for July 30, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is just horsing around! Here's one to make you giddy-up with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you call the horse that lives next door?
Your neigh-bor.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kelly Forrister