Joke of the Day for July 31, 2025: A feathered funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is flying with funnies! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why did the seagull cross the road?
Just beak-ause.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Peter F. Wolf