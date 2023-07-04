Joke of the Day for July 4, 2023: Get your July 4th funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the fourth of July! Here's a star-spangled funny to get those laughs exploding.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the flag say to the other flag?
Answer: Nothing, it just waved.
Cover photo: unsplash/Aaron Burden