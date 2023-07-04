Joke of the Day for July 4, 2023: Get your July 4th funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the fourth of July! Here's a star-spangled funny to get those laughs exploding.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the flag say to the other flag?

Answer: Nothing, it just waved.

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the USA.
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of the USA.  © unsplash/Aaron Burden

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for July 3, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for July 2, 2023: Get your funny on
International Joke Day: A funny starter kit to kick up the laughs
Joke of the Day for July 1, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 30, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 29, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 27, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: unsplash/Aaron Burden

More on Joke of the Day: