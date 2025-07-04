Joke of the Day for July 4, 2025: A funny joke for the 4th of July
Happy Birthday America! Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating the 4th of July with a snap, crackle, and pop of funny.
Joke of the Day
Why is the 4th of July a duck's favorite holiday?
They love the fire quackers.
