Joke of the Day for July 5, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday
Happy Caturday! Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating our funny fluffy friends.
Joke of the Day
Why do cats hate using laptops?
They don't have a mouse.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nana Fuzimi