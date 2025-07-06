Joke of the Day for July 6, 2025: The best jokes to make you laugh
Happy Sunday Funday! Today's Joke of the Day is serving a royal flush of laughs.
Joke of the Day
What did one playing card say to the other?
"I can't deal with you."
