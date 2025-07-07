Joke of the Day for July 7, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh
Happy Monday! Today's Joke of the Day is dino-mite. Here's one to kick off your week with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you get when you cross a dinosaur with a pig?
Jurassic Pork!
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Valentine