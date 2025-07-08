Joke of the Day for July 8, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh
Today's Joke of the Day is bringing the sillies. Here's one make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Knock knock.
Who’s there ?
Atish.
Atish who?
Bless you!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Diana Polekhina