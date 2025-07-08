Joke of the Day for July 8, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh

Joke of the Day

Knock knock.

Who’s there ?

Atish.

Atish who?

Bless you!

Joke of the Day for July 8, 2025.  © Unsplash/Diana Polekhina

Cover photo: Unsplash/Diana Polekhina

