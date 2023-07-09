Joke of the Day for July 9, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Sunday Funday! Here's a funny to end your weekend with a smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: What day of the week brings the best beach weather?

Answer: Sunday, of course!

Sunday's Joke of the Day is all sunny skies.  © Unsplash/James Douglas

