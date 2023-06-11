Joke of the Day for June 11, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is floating with funny. Here's a dose of laughter to get you in the Sunday Funday spirit.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did one boat say to the other?
Answer: "Are you up for some row-mance?"
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Pete Godfrey