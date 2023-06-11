Joke of the Day for June 11, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is floating with funny. Here's a dose of laughter to get you in the Sunday Funday spirit.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did one boat say to the other?

Answer: "Are you up for some row-mance?"

Today's Joke of the Day is rowing along.
