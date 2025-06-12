Joke of the Day for June 12, 2025: An animal silly to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one barking with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Where do werewolves buy their birthday gifts?
Beast Buy.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Vladislav Kosoborod