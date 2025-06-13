Joke of the Day for June 13, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one hopped up with laughs.

Joke of the Day

What do bunnies like to do at the mall?

Shop 'til they hop.

Joke of the Day for June 13, 2025.  © Unsplash/Lorna Ladril

