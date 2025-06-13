Joke of the Day for June 13, 2025: The best animal jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one hopped up with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do bunnies like to do at the mall?
Shop 'til they hop.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Lorna Ladril