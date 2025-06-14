Joke of the Day for June 14, 2025: The best cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one for Caturday to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a cat that gives up?
A "quitty."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tran Mau Tri Tam