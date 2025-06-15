Joke of the Day for June 15, 2025: The best quick jokes to make you smile on Sunday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived! This funny is going bananas to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
What’s a banana peel's favorite type of shoe?
Slippers.
Cover photo: unsplash/Louis Hansel