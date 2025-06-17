Joke of the Day for June 17, 2025: The best football joke to kick off the laughs
Today's Joke of the Day is throwing out some laughs! Here's a football funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Why did the quarterback always take the hardest classes?
Because he knew he would pass.
