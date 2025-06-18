Joke of the Day for June 18, 2025: The best flower jokes to make your laughs grow

Today's Joke of the Day is bringing the laughs for the summer wedding season! Here's a floral funny to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

What did the flowers do when the bride walked down the aisle?

They rose.

Joke of the Day for June 18, 2025.  © Unsplash/mollymeru

