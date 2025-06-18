Joke of the Day for June 18, 2025: The best flower jokes to make your laughs grow
Today's Joke of the Day is bringing the laughs for the summer wedding season! Here's a floral funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
What did the flowers do when the bride walked down the aisle?
They rose.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/mollymeru