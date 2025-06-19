Joke of the Day for June 19, 2025: A super silly to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is sharpening the sillies! Here's a funny re-writing the laughs.
Joke of the Day
Where do writing utensils go on vacation?
Pencil-vania.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tamanna Rumee