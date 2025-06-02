Joke of the Day for June 2, 2025: A Monday joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Monday! Here's one to start your week with a smile.
Joke of the Day
Why don't you ever hear jokes about construction?
They're still being worked on.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/James Sullivan