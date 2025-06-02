Joke of the Day for June 2, 2025: A Monday joke to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Monday! Here's one to start your week with a smile.

Joke of the Day

Why don't you ever hear jokes about construction?

They're still being worked on.

Joke of the Day for June 2, 2025.
Joke of the Day for June 2, 2025.

