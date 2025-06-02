Joke of the Day for June 2, 2025: A Monday joke to get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived for Monday! Here's one to start your week with a smile.

Why don't you ever hear jokes about construction?

Joke of the Night for May 28, 2025: A farming funny to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for May 29, 2025: A joke monkeying around to make you laugh

Joke of the Night for May 29, 2025: A funny to make you laugh

Joke of the Day for May 30, 2025: A silly to get your funny on

Joke of the Day for May 31, 2025: A cat joke to get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Night for May 31, 2025: A cat joke to make you laugh on Caturday

Joke of the Day for June 1, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for June 1, 2025: A fast joke to make you laugh tonight

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

