Joke of the Day for June 20, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is saying "hello" to some laughs! Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

How do poets say hello?

"Hey, haven't we metaphor?"

Joke of the Day for June 20, 2025.
Joke of the Day for June 20, 2025.  © Unsplash/Thought Catalog

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for June 19, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for June 19, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for June 19, 2025: A super silly to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 19, 2025: A super silly to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 18, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile tonight Joke of the Night for June 18, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile tonight
Joke of the Day for June 18, 2025: The best flower jokes to make your laughs grow Joke of the Day for June 18, 2025: The best flower jokes to make your laughs grow
Joke of the Night for June 17, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for June 17, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for June 17, 2025: The best football joke to kick off the laughs Joke of the Day for June 17, 2025: The best football joke to kick off the laughs
Joke of the Night for June 16, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for June 16, 2025: A silly joke to make you smile
Joke of the Day for June 16, 2025: The best dog joke to kick off your week Joke of the Day for June 16, 2025: The best dog joke to kick off your week

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Thought Catalog

More on Joke of the Day: