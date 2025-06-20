Joke of the Day for June 20, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is saying "hello" to some laughs! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
How do poets say hello?
"Hey, haven't we metaphor?"
