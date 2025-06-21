Joke of the Day for June 21, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is sharpening the sillies with a kitty funny! Here's one to make you laugh this Caturday.
Joke of the Day
What do you get when you cross an angry cat with a painter?
Clawed Monet.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Chris King