Joke of the Day for June 22, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh on Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is floating with funny! Here's one to make you laugh this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Why shouldn't you read books about anti-gravity?
They're impossible to put down.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jason W