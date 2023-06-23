Joke of the Day for June 23, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's Joke of the Day will make your smile sparkle. Here's a funny spell to make you say "Woof!"

Joke of the Day

Question: What do you call a dog that can do magic?

Answer: A labra-cadabra-dor

Today's Joke of the Day is a magic trick turning some laughs.  © Collage: Unsplash/Joe Hughes & Noémi Macavei-Katócz

