Joke of the Day for June 23, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day will make your smile sparkle. Here's a funny spell to make you say "Woof!"
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call a dog that can do magic?
Answer: A labra-cadabra-dor
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Joe Hughes & Noémi Macavei-Katócz