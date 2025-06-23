Joke of the Day for June 23, 2025: A fast joke to kick your week off with laughs

Today's Joke of the Day is kicking your week off with some funny! Here's an electric one to make you laugh this Monday.

Why can't you trust an atom?

Joke of the Day for June 19, 2025: A super silly to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for June 19, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile

Joke of the Day for June 20, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on

Joke of the Night for June 20, 2025: A sunny joke for Summer Solstice

Joke of the Day for June 21, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday

Joke of the Night for June 21, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday

Joke of the Day for June 22, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh on Sunday Funday

Joke of the Night for June 22, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

