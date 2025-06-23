Joke of the Day for June 23, 2025: A fast joke to kick your week off with laughs
Today's Joke of the Day is kicking your week off with some funny! Here's an electric one to make you laugh this Monday.
Joke of the Day
Why can't you trust an atom?
They make up everything.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Hal Gatewood