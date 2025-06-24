Joke of the Day for June 24, 2025: A short joke to make you smile
Beep beep! Today's Joke of the Day is riding the funny bus. Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why did the frog take the bus to work?
His car got toad.
