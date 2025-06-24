Joke of the Day for June 24, 2025: A short joke to make you smile

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Beep beep! Today's Joke of the Day is riding the funny bus. Here's one to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Why did the frog take the bus to work?

His car got toad.

Joke of the Day for June 24, 2025.
Joke of the Day for June 24, 2025.  © Unsplash/Mourizal Zativa

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for June 23, 2025: A fast joke to kick your week off with laughs Joke of the Day for June 23, 2025: A fast joke to kick your week off with laughs
Joke of the Night for June 22, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh Joke of the Night for June 22, 2025: A funny joke to make you laugh
Joke of the Day for June 22, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh on Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for June 22, 2025: A quick joke to make you laugh on Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for June 21, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday Joke of the Night for June 21, 2025: A cat joke to make you smile for Caturday
Joke of the Day for June 21, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday Joke of the Day for June 21, 2025: Cat jokes to make you laugh for Caturday
Joke of the Night for June 20, 2025: A sunny joke for Summer Solstice Joke of the Night for June 20, 2025: A sunny joke for Summer Solstice
Joke of the Day for June 20, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on Joke of the Day for June 20, 2025: A quick joke to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for June 19, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile Joke of the Night for June 19, 2025: A funny joke to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Mourizal Zativa

More on Joke of the Day: