Joke of the Day for June 25, 2025: A yummy joke to fill you with laughs
Today's Joke of the Day is a yummy funny. Here's one crunching the numbers to fill you with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What is a math teacher's favorite dessert?
Pi.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Alex Lvrs