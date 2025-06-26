Joke of the Day for June 26, 2025: A joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is adding some play to your day! Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why did the kid cross the playground?
To get to the other slide.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Lukas Smith