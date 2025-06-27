Joke of the Day for June 27, 2025: A short joke to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is adding some light to your day! Here's one to make you smile bright.
Joke of the Day
What did one firefly say to the other?
"You glow, girl!"
