Joke of the Day for June 28, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is adding some fun to your Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.

What do cats love to eat when they go out to dinner?

Paw-sta.
