Joke of the Day for June 28, 2025: The best cat jokes for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is adding some fun to your Caturday! Here's one to make you laugh right meow.
Joke of the Day
What do cats love to eat when they go out to dinner?
Paw-sta.
