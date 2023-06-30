Joke of the Day for June 30, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a dose of comedy for the theater fans among us. Here's a silly to make your laughter take center stage.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why do people say "break a leg" when you go on stage?

Answer: Because every show has a cast.

Today's Joke of the Day is playing for the laughs!
Today's Joke of the Day is playing for the laughs!  © Unsplash/Paolo Chiabrando

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for June 29, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 28, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 27, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 25, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 24, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 23, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for June 22, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Paolo Chiabrando

More on Joke of the Day: