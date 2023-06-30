Joke of the Day for June 30, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a dose of comedy for the theater fans among us. Here's a silly to make your laughter take center stage.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do people say "break a leg" when you go on stage?
Answer: Because every show has a cast.
